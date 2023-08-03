50 minutes ago

Ghanaian international defender Benson Anang has officially joined Cypriot first-tier club Othellos Athienou FC on a two-year contract.

The talented right-back was recently released by MSK Zilina during this summer's transfer window, making his new signing an exciting prospect for Othellos Athien.

Anang's arrival at Othellos Athien is expected to bolster the team's defensive line significantly.

A club statement said, "Our team welcomes Benson Anang," before adding, "We wish him all the best in his new team!"

The club's manager, Alexandros Garzposis, would be delighted over securing the services of the enterprising Black Stars lateral defender.

Anang's defensive abilities and tactical awareness make him a perfect fit for the team's ambitions in the upcoming season.

Having made the move to Europe in 2018 from Ghanaian third-tier club New Life FC, Anang's career has seen steady growth and development. Spending a commendable five years at MSK Zilina.

Anang made his debut with the Black Stars in a 5-0 friendly win over Qatar on 12 October 2020.