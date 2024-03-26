28 minutes ago

In Berekum, Mohammed Mankuyeli's first-half penalty secured a crucial 1-0 win for Real Tamale United against the high-flying Accra Lions at the Golden City Park.

Despite the victory, Real Tamale United remains rooted at the bottom of the league table. However, the three points earned provide a glimmer of hope for the team's survival in the competition.

On the other hand, Accra Lions, despite the defeat, maintain their position in 12th place with 30 points, with one game in hand.

The loss serves as a setback for their aspirations but does not significantly alter their standing in the league.