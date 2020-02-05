2 hours ago

Berekum Chelsea's Coach Asare Bediako has been adjudged Nasco Premier League Coach of the month for January.

Coach Bediako led Chelsea to a sensational unbeaten run in six games, which included games against heavyweights Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold.

Remlarkably, Coach Bediako led Chelsea to stunning victories against the giants away.

He led Chelsea to 1:0 victories against Hearts, Kotoko and Ashantigold in Accra, Kumasi and Obuasi respectively.

For emerging the Nasco Coach of the Month, Coach Bediako will receive a Nasco television and a customised trophy.