1 hour ago

Samuel Boadu, head coach of Berekum Chelsea, has voiced his full support for Dreams FC in the CAF Confederations Cup, expressing hope for their success to secure additional continental football slots for Ghana.

The 'Still Believe' lads displayed remarkable performance in the group stage, topping Group C with 12 points, garnered from four wins and two losses in six matches.

Advancing to the quarterfinals, they are set to face Malian giants Stade Malien, with the first leg scheduled for this weekend in Bamako.

In an interview on Akoma FM, Boadu, a former Hearts of Oak coach, praised Dreams FC as a formidable team under the guidance of experienced coach Karim Zito. He expressed optimism about their ability to continue making Ghana proud in the competition.

“I know Dreams FC to be a good team, especially Karim Zito who is my father in coaching," Boadu remarked, showcasing his confidence in their capabilities.

He further articulated his desire for Dreams FC to emerge victorious in the CAF Confederation Cup, highlighting the potential benefits of securing additional slots for Ghana.

Dreams FC will kick off their quarterfinal campaign against Stade Malien de Bamako on Sunday, March 31, at the Stade du 26 Mars.