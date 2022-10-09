55 minutes ago

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea Christopher Ennin has been named as the NASCO coach of the month of September.

He beat off stiff competition from two other coaches namely Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko and Aduana counterpart Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Three matches were played in the month under review as his side won two of them and drew the other one.

Berekum Chelsea defeated King Faisal and also handed a defeat to Medeama SC before drawing 1-1 against newly promoted side FC Samartex.

The Berekum side scored four goals and conceded just a single goal.

For his reward, he will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited