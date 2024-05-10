10 minutes ago

Following Berekum Chelsea's recent loss to Hearts of Oak during matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League, coach Samuel Boadu has extended his apologies to fans for the disappointing result.

In a match that held significance for Boadu, facing his former team, Hearts of Oak, Berekum Chelsea hoped to display their tactical prowess.

However, Hearts of Oak secured a decisive 3-0 victory, with goals from Hamzah Issah, Linda Mtange, and Kasim Cisse.

Expressing regret for the defeat, Boadu emphasized the team's determination to redeem themselves in the upcoming fixture against Asante Kotoko.

He assured fans that they would not be disappointed, urging them to maintain their unwavering support.

"We are sorry for the defeat," said Boadu, acknowledging the disappointment felt by supporters. "We know they are behind us, but I will urge them to keep supporting us. We will not disappoint them in our game against Kotoko."

Berekum Chelsea are slated to host Asante Kotoko in matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League next weekend.

Notably, there will be no Premier League action this weekend due to the FA Cup semifinals scheduled at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Saturday and Sunday.

Currently occupying the eighth position on the domestic top-flight standings with 41 points after 29 matches, Berekum Chelsea are determined to bounce back stronger in their upcoming fixture.