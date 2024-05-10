31 minutes ago

After their recent setback against Hearts of Oak, Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu has reassured fans of a strong comeback in their upcoming match against Asante Kotoko next weekend.

The Bibires endured a heavy defeat during matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League, succumbing to goals from Hamzah Issah, Linda Mtange, and Kasim Cisse, which secured an important away victory for Hearts of Oak.

Expressing remorse for the defeat, Boadu underscored the team's determination to redeem themselves and reward fans with a victory in the upcoming clash against Kotoko.

"We are sorry for the defeat," he conveyed after the game. "We know they are behind us, but I will urge them to keep supporting us. We will not disappoint them in our game against Kotoko."

Scheduled to host Asante Kotoko in matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League in their next fixture, Berekum Chelsea, currently positioned eighth on the domestic top-flight standings with 41 points after 29 matches, aims to deliver a resolute performance and secure a victory to make amends for their recent loss.