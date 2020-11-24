3 hours ago

Berekum Chelsea have disowned the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Oduro Sarfo for some disparaging comments he made last night in a radio interview about the state of the Golden City Park.

According to the club, those comments are that of the Nana Oduro Sarfo and not that of the club and what they represent.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo who also doubles as an Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association has gone berserk when questioned about the poor state of the Berekum Golden City Park.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko played against Berekum Chelsea on a withered Berekum Pitch which was very painful watching on TV as the match was live on StarTimes.

Many consumers of the Ghana Premier League(GPL) complained on social media why the Club Licensing Board allowed a poor pitch like Berekum to be used as a Premier League venue.

In an interview with Accra based Angel FM, CEO of Berekum Chelsea tacitly said he owes no one an explanation not even consumers and fans of the GPL why such a pitch was used as he funded his own match.

According to him, the footballers who played on the pitch are the same ones who feature on grass-less pitches during Monday Special games.

He added he has no means to make Berekum Golden City Park green and as such they will always play on such poor pitch.

But the club in their statement have apologized to anyone who was offended by Nana Oduro Sarfo's tirade as it does not represent Berekum Chelsea as a club.

They have however promised to reshape the poor Berekum Golden City Park pitch.