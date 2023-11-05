8 hours ago

Bibires' Awuah Dramani ignited the match with an exceptional first-half strike just 38 minutes into the game, securing a 1-0 victory in the Sunday afternoon fixture of match-week nine.

Samartex gave Berekum Chelsea little room to breathe, demonstrating their readiness to disrupt the top-four aspirations of the tricky Bibires.

The visitors made several attempts to strike at their hosts, but Berekum Chelsea's solid defense thwarted their efforts, keeping them at bay.

Despite having several opportunities to breach the Timber Giants' defense, Kofi Baah's gloves remained busy, as he effectively handled and deflected some powerful shots aimed at his goal.

This fourth top-flight triumph has propelled Chelsea into 5th place, and they are set to face Medeama Sporting Club next Sunday.

Samartex, who is fourth with 13 points, missed an opportunity to enter the top three and will aim for redemption in a Saturday afternoon clash against Asante Kotoko on November 11, 2023, in the Ghana Premier League.