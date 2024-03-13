2 hours ago

In a tightly contested match at the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Aduana FC, providing their new coach, Samuel Boadu, with a positive start to his tenure.

Former Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu took charge of Berekum Chelsea for the first time since his appointment.

His presence seemed to inspire the team, as forward Stephen Amankona, making a return to the starting lineup, made a significant impact.

Amankona broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, calmly converting a penalty to give Berekum Chelsea the crucial lead.

Despite Aduana FC's efforts to equalize, they were unable to breach Chelsea's defense, thanks to some resilient defending from the home side.

The victory sees Berekum Chelsea climb to third place in the league standings, with 33 points to their name.

Meanwhile, Aduana FC, despite the defeat, maintains their position in second place, highlighting the tight competition at the top of the table.

For Coach Samuel Boadu, the win marks a promising start to his tenure at Berekum Chelsea, setting the stage for further success as the season progresses.