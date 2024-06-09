4 hours ago

Berekum Chelsea secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the already relegated Bofoakwa Tano FC in match week 33 of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday.

Stephen Amankona was the hero for Chelsea, scoring the decisive goal in the 86th minute, which extended his tally to 17 goals for the season, solidifying his position as the league's top scorer.

The win propelled Chelsea to fourth place on the table with 50 points, while Bofoakwa Tano remains second from the bottom with 33 points, having already been relegated.

Bofoakwa Tano's defeat is a setback as they prepare for their FA Cup final against Nsoatreman FC later this month. Despite their relegation, Bofoakwa will aim to finish the season positively when they face Asante Kotoko SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 16, 2024.

Berekum Chelsea will host Heart of Lions at the Golden City Park in their final game of the season. This match is expected to be a thrilling finale as Heart of Lions needs a significant result to avoid relegation.

Chelsea's win over Bofoakwa Tano keeps their momentum strong, and they will look to build on this performance in their concluding match of the season.