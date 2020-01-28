24 minutes ago

In-form Brekum Chelsea Midfielder Emmanuel Owusu says consistency will be key for him in order to make impact in the Ghana Premier League with his club.

Owusu, who has featured in all six games for Chelsea want to be more consistent for his club in a bid to reach top level in his career.

Speaking in an interview with Koforidua based Bryt FM, the highly rated midfielder minced no words in outlining his personal target for the season.

"My target is to play all matches for my club in the GPL and make good name for myself. I want to do more for my club so we can win laurels", Owusu said.

The former Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC guardsman then attributed the clubs fine form to hard work and is optimistic of excelling in the GPL as they eye the GPL gong.

He adds that, he is not surprise with his side outstanding performance in the league as he believes it is worth for.