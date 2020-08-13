19 minutes ago

Berekum Chelsea have reportedly severed ties with long standing coach Randolph Armah by mutual consent ahead of the new season.

The experienced gaffer has been with the blues the last seven years occupying various role within the technical team.

Last year, he was demoted to the role of assistant coach following the appointment of Serbian tactician Svetislav Tanasijevic who helped the club survive relegation.

After the departure of the Serbian the Berekum based club went in for the services of former Unity FC coach Asare Bediako who was a revelation in the 2019/2020 season before the league was truncated.

During that period Armah was in and around the technical team but was mainly tasked with youth development of the team.

Randolph Armah has been with the former League Champions since 2014.