1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea have announced the signing of striker Nureini Cato Iddrisu ahead of the upcoming 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The player penned a one year contract with the Blues coming from a division one side Nsoatreman FC .

In an official statement from the club it read:

Berekum Chelsea have been quiet on the transfer scene but most of their purchases have been players from lower tier sides and will look to do well in the Ghana Premier League.

Chelsea will open their Ghana Premier League campaign against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.