Accra Hearts Of Oak Striker Benard Arthur says he is parting ways with the Phobians due to "disrespect" in his first year stay at the club.

The ex-Liberty Professionals want a switch to city rivals Accra Great Olympics to "have enough playing time".

The Former Azam FC forward joined the 20 times league Champions in August but has tended in a transfer request just 7 months into their union.

The 23-year-old feels demeaned over his inability of getting enough playing time under Coach Odoom, and feels it is more of an internal machination than something tactical.

Speaking to Kumasi FM, Bernard Arthur revealed that; “It isn’t Hearts of Oak that want to transfer me, I handed in the request”I feel I need to leave Hearts of Oak and have enough playing time elsewhere because I can’t be playing 10-15minutes”

“I think it’s a disrespect”I’m a whole brand of myself who people look up to in the coastal areas and Dansoman”People keep asking why I’m on the bench but let me emphasize that being on the Hearts bench has nothing to do with performance”, he said.

Arthur joined the Phobians under former Coach Kim Grant in August 2019 in a 2-year deal, describing the move as a fulfillment of a ''childhood dream.''

But the the former WAFA SC product has since featured four times, and netting once, receiving bashing for from the ever demanding supporters of the club that is hankering after Premier League in 10 years.

His equaliser in the Phobian's 2-1 against his former Club Liberty Professional sparked wild Jubilation at the Karl Reindorf but that has not been enough to turn him into fans favorite.