3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah is closing in on a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray after his side Kayserispor were relegated from the Turkish Super Lig.

The club is to resume training for next season on the 12th August 2020 with the club keen on adding the midfielder to their team.

Bernard Mensah is one step closer to Florya.

The Yellow and Red management have reached an agreement with the 25-year-old footballer on annual wages and other details.

All Galatasaray has to do now is to pay off the 3.6 million Euro debt that Kayserispor will pay to Atletico Madrid.

The Turkish giants are contacting on the sale of their player Maicon in order to settle the transfer fee of Mensah.

At the request of the coach Fatih Terim, it is planned that they must get all their new signings ready before the first training on August 12, so that the team is ready for the start of the new season.

With that in mind Galatasaray will have to flog one of the top earners from their squad with Belhanda and Babel the most likely options.