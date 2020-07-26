2 hours ago

Two Ghanaian players have suffered the ignominy of relegation in the Turkish Super League on the final day.

Afriyie Acquah and Bernard Mensah have suffered relegation with Malatyaspor and Kayserispor respectively.

Malatyaspor's lost one nil to Gaziantep on Saturday which all but confirmed their demotion to the first division the coming season.

Afriyie Acquah joined the Turkish side as a free agent last season but was not part of the team that lost on Saturday.

He played 27 league games while scoring a solitary goal for his side.

Meanwhile Bernard Mensah who has been a star man for his Kayserispor side did not play in the team’s final day defeat to Trabzonspor.

The midfield gem missed the game due to suspension but has been very integral for his side having made 25 appearances in the Turkish Super League and managed to score 5 goals while providing 8 assists.

Bernard Mensah who has been linked with moves to Galatasaray, Besiktas, and Fernabache maybe on his way out of Kayserispor with relegation confirmed.