Sanity has finally prevailed in Turkey where the government has forced the Turkish Football Federation and the Sports Ministry to put on hold the Turkish Super League.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced all major league in Europe to be halted but teams in the first and second tier leagues in Turkey were still being forced to play football behind close doors.

With all the complaints from players and coaches, the league organizers were still adamant that it will go ahead despite the dangers of contracting the deadly coronavirus.

On Thursday, after a meeting between he Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the minister of youth and sports Dr Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu in Ankara, a decision was arrived to suspend all football related activities.

Per a release on the Turkish Football Federation website, the situation regarding Covid-19 and its effect will be monitored by the relevant bodies, while a new calendar for the leagues and competitions will be determined later.

“The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced that all football activities in Turkey have been suspended until further notice because of the continuous spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19),” the statement read.

“This decision was reached following a recommendation made by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and a meeting between the TFF and the Minister of Youth and Sports Dr Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu on Thursday in Ankara.”

Ghana's Bernard Mensah had complained bitterly about the Turkish going ahead in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic spread, while former Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel had his contract cancelled by mutual consent by Trabzonspor after complaining about the league being played amid the COVID-19 upsurge.

But with the Turkish league being suspended it's bad news for Ghana's Caleb Ekuban whose team Trabzonspor sits atop the pile.