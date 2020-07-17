1 hour ago

Ghana's Bernard Mensah is a wanted man in the Turkish Super League as the big boys have been circling for the talented Kayserispor midfielder.

But Besiktas fans have had a reason to be shouting as the player has commented on a post by Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd.

Mensah commented on the Newzealand/American's post with a flame emoji hinting at a possible move to Besiktas.

Kayserispor President Berna Gözbaşı recently said to TRT Spor, "We have officially met with Beşiktaş for Mensah. I do not want to say anything about the result until the league ends".