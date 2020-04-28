3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has opened the door for an exit from from struggling side Kayserispor as he seeks Champions League football.

The midfielder has been a key figure for Kayserispor who are battling relegation with his splendid performance attracting the attention of the big clubs in and around Turkey.

But the player has made it obvious that he will accept nothing less than a champions league club.

Mensah has been linked with moves to Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas with no official offers made as at now.

The player has admitted that he intends to the Kayserispor when the chance comes in the summer.

"I love Kayseri. It is nice to stay in Kayserispor, I love the team and the city. But I have goals. I will be very pleased if I play football in the Champions League." he said from the club's live broadcast on its social media account amid the coronavirus pandemic.