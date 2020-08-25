2 hours ago

THESSALONIKI, GREECE - AUGUST 25: Bernard Mensah (L) of Besiktas in action against Pelkas (R) of PAOK during the UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round match between PAOK and Besiktas at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece on August 25, 2020. (Photo by Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Bernard Mensah was powerless as his Besiktas side were dumped out of the Uefa Champions League second round qualifier against Greek side PAOK.

Besiktas were handed a 3-1 defeat on Tuesday night, as they were eliminated by Greek football club PAOK in the UEFA Champions League's second qualifying round.

The Ghanaian started the game and lasted 70 minutes as he was replaced by Dorukhan Tokoz.

Christos Tzolis scored a brace and Dimitris Pelkas' goals brought the victory to PAOK over the Turkish side at Toumba Stadium in Thessalonica.

Cyle Larin was the lone scorer for the away team.

Due to anti-coronavirus measures, all second qualifying round games are played as single-leg ties.

Following tonight's result, PAOK moved to the Champions League's third qualifying round, while Besiktas will play in the Europa League's third qualifying round.