2 hours ago

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah grabbed a brace for Besiktas in the 4-1 victory over Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish Supaliga on Thursday.

Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar opened the scoring for Besiktas in minute 44 with the only first-half goal at Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Besiktas went into the game brimming with confidence following their nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

But the Black Eagles were held by a well-determined Karagumruk side before Vincent Aboubakar handed them the initiative with a superb strike on the stroke of half time.

Bernard Mensah netted the visitors second goal from close range five minutes after recess.

With Canada coward Cyle Larin scoring Besiktas’ third of the game, Mensah made it 4-0 for Besiktas before Fabio Borini converted a penalty kick which served as a consolation goal for Fatih Karagumruk.

Mensah played 71 minutes before making way for Dorukhan Tokoz.

He has plundered 4 goals and provided 2 assists in 16 appearances for Besiktas in the league.