5 hours ago

In a pivotal clash in the Saudi Professional League, Bernard Mensah showcased his scoring prowess, propelling Al Tai to a significant 1-0 triumph over Al Fateh FC on Saturday afternoon.

Before the game, the head-to-head record leaned in favor of Al Taee with four wins, while Al Fateh FC had managed one victory, and no draws were recorded.

However, the encounter proved to be a tightly contested affair, with Al Fateh FC displaying more shots and possession.

Bernard Mensah, the former Black Stars midfielder, played a pivotal role in Al Tai's success.

Having started and played the entire duration of the match at the Al Fateh Club Stadium, Mensah secured the victory with a decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

This marked his ninth goal in 15 matches in the Saudi Pro League.

Notably, Mensah's stellar performance follows his impressive brace in week 14's thrilling victory against Al Raed.

The away side faced intensified pressure in the late stages of the game as Al Fateh FC sought an equalizer, but Al Tai's defense held firm, preserving the 1-0 lead.

Bernard Mensah's goal-scoring prowess continues to be a vital asset for Al Tai since his arrival in the summer transfer window, making a significant impact after concluding his tenure with Turkish outfit Kayserispor.