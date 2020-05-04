57 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah is a player reborn this season in the Trukish Super League as the he has shone.

Teams have been chasing the midfielder with Besiktas and Galatasaray tracking the Kayserispor player.

Former Turkey International Gökhan Ünal has urged the Ghanaian midfielder to stay put for at least a year despite interest from the big boys.

The 25 year old Ghanaian has been a shining light in an otherwise struggling Kayserispor side this season in he Super League scoring three goals and assisting 8 goals.

"I do not know if there is an offer for Bernard Mensah. He is a really good football player, he has a strong intuition, he is a technical player," says Gökhan Ünal, who was appointed assistant manager of Kayserispor in January.

"He plays between 8 and 10. I do not think he will leave in the next period. I know he is happy here. My advice to him "Now, Kayserispor is not in a position to think about the transfer.

"The coronavirus came up when everything started to work out, all the plans turned upside down."