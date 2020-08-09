1 hour ago

Former Kayserispor coach Robert Prosinecki believes Ghana international Bernard Mensah will make a good signing for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The midfielder has been heavily linked to The Yellow-Reds for a summer move owing to a fine showing last season.

The 25-year-old made 25 appearances in the Super Lig, scoring five goals and providing eight assists.

“He is a very smart and qualified football player. There are many teams that want him," Prosinecki, who has left Kayserispor following their poor league performances last season, said, as reported by Turkish portal Skor.

"Mensah can give the best show of himself at Galatasaray in Turkey and that could be helpful, I think."

Galatasaray rivals Fenerbahce and Besiktas are also reportedly interested in the Ghanaian.

“I have been thinking about the whole season for days," Mensah said, as reported by Fanatik, on Friday.

"We have come to the end of a long marathon and I am very sorry for the results we got. Although we stay in the league, I apologize to all the people of Kayseri on my behalf.

"I also read the transfer news about me on social media. None of them yet reflect the truth.

"My priority is, of course, the interests of Kayserispor. I am happy living with my family in Turkey."

Mensah joined Kayserispor on a permanent contract from Atletico Madrid last summer following an initial loan deal