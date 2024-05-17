4 hours ago

Bernard Mensah continued his rich run of form in the Saudi Pro League after scoring a brace for Al Tai in the comeback victory over Al Fateh, boosting their survival chances in the league.

The former Ghana international has been Al Tai's livewire since joining the club from Kayserispor last summer, netting his 13th and 14th goals of the campaign in a display of his striking prowess.

In a blistering start to the game on Thursday evening at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium, the visitors opened the scoring after just four minutes through Cape Verdean forward Djaniny.

However, the hosts swiftly responded, with defender Robert Bauer leveling the score eight minutes later.

Mensah then stepped up for Al Tai, giving them the lead for the first time in the game in the 83rd minute after heading home from an Andrei Cordea corner kick.

The ex-Atletico Madrid star then capped off the victory with an incredible solo effort, beating four defenders before calmly slotting the ball past the Al Fateh goalkeeper.

Mensah's stellar performances have made him one of the standout African players in the Saudi Pro League this season, with 14 goals and an assist in 28 matches, solidifying his reputation as a key player for Al Tai.