2 hours ago

Al Riyadh clinched a thrilling 2-1 win against Al Fateh in Saudi Pro League Round 12, with Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scoring the decisive goal in the 81st minute.

The match at Al Fateh Club Stadium marked the first-ever victory for either side in their head-to-head history, which had previously seen two draws.

Al Fateh took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Sofiane Bendebka finished off a cross from Ahmed Al-Julaydan, placing the ball neatly into the bottom left corner.

However, Al Riyadh responded strongly after the break. In the 61st minute, Ahmed Asiri equalized with a powerful header from Tozé’s precise corner kick.

As the match neared its conclusion, Mensah made his mark.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored a calm right-footed strike from the center of the box, following a well-executed team buildup.

His goal secured all three points for Al Riyadh, sparking wild celebrations among the supporters.

Mensah, who now has three goals and four assists in 12 league appearances, delivered an outstanding performance throughout the match.

Al Riyadh will look to continue their good form when they face Al-Orobah FC on December 6.