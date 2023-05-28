2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison showcased his skills as he came off the bench for Young Africans (YANGA) in their 2-1 first-leg defeat against USMA in the CAF Confederations Cup final.

The match took place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on a Sunday afternoon.

In a tightly contested encounter, the 30-year-old made a significant contribution to his team's performance, assisting in their equalizing goal before conceding a late winner.

Aimen Mahious put USMA ahead after 32 minutes with a header from a chipped free-kick, momentarily silencing the 50,000 home supporters.

However, Yanga found their voice again in the 82nd minute when Fiston Mayele scored a stunning equalizer with an exquisite around-the-corner half-volley, leveling the scores.

The joy was short-lived as a defensive error just two minutes later allowed Islam Merili to score from point-blank range, giving USMA a crucial advantage for the return leg in Algiers the following Saturday.

Young Africans(YANGA) are offering East African football a rare opportunity for success in continental club competition, as the region has only won a single title in the last 60 years.

Gor Mahia from Kenya secured the old-style African Cup Winners' Cup 36 years ago, but since then, clubs from the region have struggled to make a mark.

Yanga now faces an uphill battle in the return leg, needing to win by a margin of two clear goals to claim the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, USMA is also vying for their first continental title, with their closest attempt being eight years ago when they finished as runners-up in the Champions League, losing to TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The stage is set for an exciting second leg as both teams aim to make history and lift the CAF Confederations Cup.