1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder who plies his trade for Tanzanian side Simba SC, Bernard Morrison has been named as the Emirate Aluminum Simba Fans Player of the Month

The 28 year old midfielder beat off stiff competition from teammates John Bocco and Luis Miqiussone.

Morrison for his reward will be handed Sh1,000,000 equivalent to $431 as prize money from Emirate Aluminum sponsors who started offering the award in February this year.

The former Orlando Pirates, AS Vita club player has been an integral member of Simba and is a fan's favourite among Simba supporters.

Fans of the club voted in a poll with a total of 9,356 votes cast with Bernard Morrison garnering 6,697 while teammate Luis Miqiussone received 1,978 and John Bocco also getting 681 votes.

Star player Bernard Morrison will be hoping to do his magic on Saturday when Simba face fierce rivals Young Africans with Simba top of the league with 73 points.