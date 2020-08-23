1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison gave fans of his new club Simba a taste of what to expect when the season starts as he scored and provided an assist in the Simba day friendly.

Simba SC walloped Burundian side Vital'O FC 6-0 on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium for the Simba Day 2020 celebration.

He wowed fans of the club with a virtuoso display that deserved the man of the match accolade.

The host opened the floodgates in the 44th minute of the game through Bernard Morrison before setting up a second for captain John Bocco a minute later.

Goals from Clatous Chota Chama, Ibrahim Ajibu, Chrispine Mugalu and Charles Illamfya completed the rout.

Simba Day is an annual event osbserved by the club to celebrate their success at the end of the season and also outdoor their new signings for the next season to their supporters.

The former Ashgold midfielder joined Simba SC under controversial circumstances from fierce rivals Young Africans on a two-year deal earlier this month.