24 minutes ago

Influential Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison was on the score sheet for his side Simba SC in the Tanzanian Premier League on Thursday afternoon.

Simba SC defeated Dodoma Jiji FC by 2-1 in a hotly contested game in the Tanzania Mainland League to close the gap on league leaders YANGA SC with two games in hand.

The away side were in high spirits going into the game as they had just won the Simba Super Cup over the weekend after beating Al Hilal and drawing with TP Mazembe.

Meddie Kagere broke the deadlock of the game in the 29th minute in what was the first game for new coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa who took over from Sven Vandenbroeck.

The home side improved remarkably and their performance was rewarded in the 35 minute as Cleophace Mkandala pulled parity for the host making it 1-1.

Star man Bernard Morrison popped up with the winner for the 21 time Tanzanian champions Simba in the 66th minute of the game and ensure that his side took away all three points.

The 28 year old Ghanaian has now scored four goals for Simba SC in the Tanzanian Mainland League this season.