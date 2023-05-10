2 hours ago

In a thrilling encounter between Young Africans FC and Muramo Gallants FC in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals, Ghanaian attacker Bernard Morrison made an impactful contribution, coming off the bench to score a crucial goal.

Morrison's goal, along with Stephane Aziz Ki's opener, secured a comfortable 2-0 victory for Young Africans FC in the first leg fixture at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.

The match started with both teams struggling to find the back of the net in the first half. However, the second half witnessed a dramatic turn of events. On the 64th minute, Burkina Faso international Stephane Aziz Ki displayed his brilliance, scoring an impressive goal to break the deadlock and give Young Africans FC a vital lead.

With the tension building up in the dying minutes of the game, Bernard Morrison seized the opportunity to make a significant impact. Introduced as a substitute in the 66th minute, Morrison wasted no time in showcasing his skills. In the 92nd minute, the Ghanaian international found the back of the net, extending Young Africans FC's lead to 2-0 and solidifying their advantage in the first leg of the semi-final clash.

This goal marked Bernard Morrison's first goal of the CAF Confederation Cup for Young Africans FC, further emphasizing his importance to the team's success.

With four appearances in the tournament already, Morrison has proven to be a valuable asset, making his presence felt on the field and contributing to his team's victories.

The performance of Morrison and the overall team effort by Young Africans FC has put them in a promising position as they head into the second leg of the semi-finals. The 2-0 win advantage gives them a considerable edge over their South African opponents, Muramo Gallants FC.

As the CAF Confederation Cup continues to captivate football fans across the continent, Bernard Morrison's impactful display serves as a testament to the talent and skill of Ghanaian players.

Morrison's goal not only showcases his individual prowess but also highlights the depth and quality of talent emerging from Ghana's football scene.

Football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the second leg of the semi-finals, where Young Africans FC will look to build upon their impressive performance and secure a spot in the final of the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup.

As the tournament unfolds, all eyes will be on Bernard Morrison and his teammates as they strive for glory and seek to etch their names in African football history.