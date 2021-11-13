8 minutes ago

Exciting Ghanaian attacker, Bernard Morrison has heaped praises on the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), for championing the cause of Ghanaian professional footballers on the African continent and beyond.

The vastly experienced 28-year-old expressed these sentiments when he paid a visit to the plush PFAG office on the Accra Sports Stadium premises on Friday.

BM3, as he is affectionately known, currently plies his trade for Simba SC in the Tanzanian top-flight league after becoming the first ever professional player to cross carpet to the Dar es Salaam based club from their bitterest domestic rivals Young Africans Sports Club.

Speaking after a quick tour around the PFAG’s office space, referred to as the “Home of Footballers” by the country’s professional football players, the former Hearts of Lions, Ashanti Gold, Orlando Pirates and DC Motema Pembe star recounted several narrations regarding the PFAG readily, promptly and successfully coming to the aid of various players including himself whenever there was the need for arbitration over disputes involving Ghanaian players.

He further added that thanks to the PFAG’s influence, Ghanaian players plying their trade in all corners of the African continent were now confident that they would be treated fairly by their employers as they exhibit their talents in those various countries.

He reserved special praise for the PFAG’s General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, describing him as the big brother all Ghanaian footballers could look up to. He further expressed his confidence in the capacity of the Black Stars to overcome any challenge posed by their South African counterparts in the upcoming crunch final FIFA World Cup Qualifying game scheduled for the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Having excelled in his time playing in the South African top tier domestic league, Morrison maintained that the Stars possessed much greater talent and dedication, and will surely defeat the Bafana Bafana to claim the sole group ticket to the next round of AFCON World Cup 2022 Qualifying.

On a personal note, he expressed his desire to be afforded the chance to showcase his abilities on the international scene for club and country.

The PFAG wishes Bernard Morrison, and all our members well in their endeavors. As always we stand with them and for them!!