23 minutes ago

Isaac Darko(Middle) has been called out by Kumawood actors for being arrogant

Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu, known in showbiz circles are Sumsum Ahuofe has leveled some allegations against Isaac Darko, the senior brother of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

According to him, his friend was embarrassed by the late actor’s senior brother during the commemoration of one-week of his passing.

He claims, the deceased’s brother snubbed his Kumawood friend at the family house when almost all around him had responded to his greetings.

Sunsum Ahuofe speaking in an interview at Accra FM sent out a strong warning to Mr. Darko, saying he should be careful with how he’s suddenly treating some of the stars.

He was of the view that Nyarko’s brother is probably doing all that to gain a name for himself in the media space or wants to get into the acting domain.

“Bernard Nyarko’s brother should be very careful about how he’s going about things. If truly he is a pastor as he claims then he must make sure to do what is expected of him as a man of God” he said.