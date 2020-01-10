2 hours ago

Medeama Sporting Club have announced the capture of former striker Bernard Ofori on a free transfer.

The striker held talks with Premier League side Aduana Stars but ultimately joined his former side Medeama after fruitful negotiations.

Ofori who left Medeama for Zanaco Club of Zambia bagged eight goals for his former employers before seeking greener pastures elsewhere on the continent.

The club officially announced his signing on their twitter handle:

"We are happy to announce that former striker Bernard Ofori has re-join the club on a two year deal"

Samuel Boadu's side are already in a rich vein of form having beaten Hearts of Oak comfortably last week and winning away from home during match day one.

The mauves and yellows are not short of fire power up front with new signing Nana Kofi Babil having scored two goals in two games while Prince Opoku Agyemang scored a brace against Hearts of Oak.

