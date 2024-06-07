5 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has disclosed that Ludogorets Razgrad, his current club, has assured him of his departure this summer.

The 26-year-old revealed that Ludogorets made a promise to him, stating that if he assisted them in securing another league title, they would allow him to leave during the summer transfer window.

This assurance came after Ludogorets clinched both the league and Bulgarian Cup titles this season.

Tekpetey played a crucial role for the Bulgarian giants this season, featuring in 30 league games, where he scored 10 goals and provided six assists.

Expressing his thoughts on his future, Tekpetey stated, “I sat down with them, and they promised me that when I help them win the league again, they will let me go. I hope they keep their word,” in an interview with Joy Sports.

Having been with Ludogorets since 2020, Tekpetey has accumulated 171 appearances over four seasons, during which he scored 39 goals and provided 36 assists.

Despite his success at the club level, the former Schalke 04 forward has not represented the Black Stars since his debut at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017, where he featured in two games.