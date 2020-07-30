2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey has joined Bulgarian giants PFC Ludogorets Razgrad after parting ways with his on loan club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The 22 year old winger did not see eye to eye with his on loan club after publicly declaring his intentions to leave the club at the end of the season.

Tekpetey who is owned by Schalke 04 had a two year loan deal with Fortuna Dusseldorf after signing with them last year when they gained promotion to the German Bundesliga but have now been relegated.

He had a season to forget at the German club as he struggled to break into the first team and public announced that he will no longer play under coach Uwe Rösler

"I will definitely not stay with Fortuna and will not play under this coach anymore," said Tekpetey.

The club subsequently handed him a ban from training in order to sought out his future.

Bernard has now joined the Bulgarian side after a frustrating season with Fortuna Düsseldorf.

He made only 9 Bundesliga appearances for the club, providing just an assist without scoring a goal for the club.

A statement from Schalke on his move read, "Bernard #Tekpetey has joined @Ludogorets1945 on loan for two seasons. Best of luck, Bernard!"

