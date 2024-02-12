1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey was instrumental in Ludogorets' thrilling victory over CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian Super Cup final held on Saturday.

Tekpetey showcased his talent for 69 minutes before being substituted for Brazilian forward Ryan Cruz.

The highly contested match ended in a 1-1 draw after regular time, leading to a tense penalty shootout to determine the champion.

Ludogorets took an early lead with Olivier Verdon converting a penalty in the tenth minute, but CSKA Sofia's Nedeljko Piscevic equalized in the second half.

Both teams displayed caution in their approach initially, with Ludogorets dominating possession but struggling to create clear scoring opportunities.

As the game progressed, CSKA Sofia intensified their efforts to find an equalizer, leading to heightened drama and ultimately a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Tekpetey's Ludogorets emerged victorious with a 4-2 win, with Swiss-Ghanaian Kwadwo Duah successfully converting the first spot kick.

This marks Tekpetey's third Bulgarian Super Cup triumph, having previously secured the trophy in 2018 and 2020, highlighting his invaluable contributions to Ludogorets' success.