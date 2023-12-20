4 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey, currently playing for Ludogorets in Bulgaria, has secured a place in Chris Hughton's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The announcement, made on December 20, 2023, revealed a 55-man provisional list that includes established players like the Ayew brothers, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and Inaki Williams.

Tekpetey's return to the Black Stars' squad is a result of his impressive performances with Ludogorets over the past two seasons.

The 26-year-old forward, formerly with Schalke 04, has showcased his talent with 11 goals and 7 assists in 32 games across various competitions this season.

Hughton's provisional list allows room for final adjustments until January 3, giving him the flexibility to trim the squad to the final 27 players who will represent Ghana in the AFCON.

Tekpetey, who made his Black Stars debut in 2017 and boasts two caps, eyes a coveted spot in the squad for the continental showdown.

Placed in Group B for the 2023 AFCON, Ghana faces tough competition from Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars, with a rich AFCON history, aim to enhance their record of four titles, the last of which was secured in 1982.

The AFCON is scheduled to commence on January 13, 2024, and conclude on February 11, promising an exciting football spectacle as teams vie for continental glory.