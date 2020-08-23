3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey played for Ludogorets Razgrad as they won 4-1 against Cherno More Varna away from home in the Bulgarian First Professional League on Saturday.

The winger joined the game in the 64th minute from the substitute's bench as he replaced Mavis Tchibota in a game that was light work for the away side.

The away side opened the flood gates very early in the game on the 6th minute through Alex Santana but the hosts rallied back and restored parity in the 26th minute through Mathias Coureur.

It did not take long as the away side restored their lead in the 40th minute through a Claudiu Kaseru finish to make it 2-1.

After the break two more goals from Jorginho and Higinio Marin in the 73rd and 88th minutes respectively made it 4-1 for the Bulgarian Champions as they romped to a second consecutive win.

There was no place for Tekpetey's compatriot Elvis Manu as he was not part of the team due to delays on his paperwork.

The Schalke 04 loanee has now made three appearances for his new side in the 2020/2021 season.

He joined from German side Schalke 04 on a two year deal after terminating a similar arrangement with Bundesliga II side Fortuna Dusseldorf.