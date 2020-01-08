3 hours ago

Ghanaian International Bernard Tekpetey was dropped from Fortuna Dusseldorf team for being late for the club's breakfast session, according to BILD report.

"Tekpetey was deleted from the squad for disciplinary reasons. The striker was late for breakfast on the day of the game," the BILD said.

The 22-year old flew on Tuesday to join his teamates in the friendly against Twente Enschede, a game that ended 1-1.

But for arriving late to join his colleagues at the breakfast, Tekpetey saw his name dropped from the squad.

He was also subjected to severe training as additional punishment.

Friedhelm Funkel gave the Ghanaian a memo, prescribed punishment training.

"He has a little catching up to do and that's why he trains," Friedhelm Funkel.

Tekpetey was loaned out by Schalke in the summer as a great hope. But so far the striker has disappointed: no goal, no assist. 8 times without a stake in the squad. Against Union Berlin even in the stands.