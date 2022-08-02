1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey was on target for his Bulgarian side PFC Ludogorets Razgrad in their 2-1 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League play-off on Tuesday.

The forward has started the season with a bang as the goal is his fourth goal scored for his club across all competitions.

He scored last weekend in the Bulgarian league for Ludogorets in their league victory over Spartak Varna making Tuesday's goal his second in two matches.

The Ghanaian's goal was not enough as it served only as a consolation goal with his side losing 2-1 at home and needing an away win to progress.

He has been impressive since last season in Europe scoring more than any Ghanaian forward and has begun the new season in similar fashion

Tekpetey was overlooked for the 2021 AFCON tournament and has not been called by Ghanaians since the 2017 AFCON tournament.

With his form, he will be hoping for a place on the plan to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.