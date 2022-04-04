1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey scored for his Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad in their 3-0 win over Botev Plovdiv in the Bulgarian league on Sunday evening.

It was a resounding victory for the home side as they began the match in a dominant fashion with their persistence paying off.

The Ghanaian winger opened the scores for his side as early as the 10th minute of the game after connecting with a nice pass.

With the second goal too the Ghanaian winger was heavily involved as in the 19th minute as Olivier Berdon in the 19th minute.

The home side added a third goal to their lead in the 57th minute of the game through Cauly Oliveira Souza as the team sealed the win comfortably.

Ludogorets Razgrad currently lead the Bulgarian league table and a win of the title will make it a second league triumph in two years.