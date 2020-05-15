8 minutes ago

Bernard Tekpetey will miss out on the opening weekend of the German Bundesliga restart as Fortuna Dusseldorf will play with Christian Antwi Agyei's FC Paderborn.

The Bundesliga like most leagues across the world went on a two month hiatus following the devastating effects on the coronavirus pandemic but it will restart this weekend after restrictions on movement was eased in Germany.

Relegation haunted Fortuna Dusseldorf will have to be on their A game as they bid to swerve the pitfall of relegation as they face Paderborn.

Unfortunately they will have to do it without pacy Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey who is out injured.

Coach of Fortuna Dusseldorf, Uwe Rosler says Bernard Tekpetey will miss out on the game during his pre-match briefing.

“For Dawid Kownacki, Bernard Tekpetey and Zack Steffen the game comes too early after their injuries”, the coach indicated.

The on loan Schalke 04 winger has made 9 appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German Bundesliga.