3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey made his influence felt when he climbed from the substitutes bench to set up the only goal of the game as his side Ludogorets Razgrad beat Arda Kardzhali by a lone goal on Friday night.

The pacy winger was introduced into the game on the 63rd minute as replacement for Dutch born Ghanaian winger Elvis Manu.

Bernard Tekpetey is on loan at the Bulgarian side from struggling German Bundesliga side Schalke 04 but with an option to buy.

Deep into injury time, just as it appeared the game was ending in a stalemate, the tricky Ghanaian winger set up fellow substitute Wanderson to score the winner late in the game to break the hearts of the away team.

The former Fortuna Dusseldorf player has contributed a goal and five assists this season in the Bulgarian First Professional League for the Whites Eagles while making 19 appearances.