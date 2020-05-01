28 minutes ago

Fortuna Dusseldorf winger Bernard Tekpetey is among three players of Ghanaian descent to have made the list as the fastest players in the 2019/2020 German Bundesliga season.

The Schalke 04 player on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf has been on the periphery of the struggling German side but is among the fastest in the league.

A lot was expected of the Ghanaian attacker in the Bundesliga after his exploits with Paderbon in the second tier last season.

Morocco and Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi topped the list with a speed of 36,49 km/h while Moussa Diaby came second at 35,95 km/h.

Bernard Tekpetey is 10th on the list with a speed of [35,30 km/h ] while SC Paderbon and Black Stars player Christopher Antwi-Adjei is also on the list.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies who has close ties with Ghana,having lived in the West African country for years as a refugee is also on the list.

Full list below:

The Bundesliga's top 20 sprinters in the 2019/20 season: