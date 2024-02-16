1 hour ago

The second round of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League resumes this weekend after going on a break for the Africa Cup of Nations. Former champions, Hasaacas Ladies will be at home to struggling Sea Lions. Faith Ladies who are yet to lose a match will play Berry Ladies at the Madina Astro turf whilst Army Ladies and Police Ladies battle it out in the service derby at the Teshie Mats Park.

Read on for the preview:

BERRY LADIES VRS FAITH LADIES

Berry Ladies welcome unbeaten side Faith Ladies to the Madina Astro Turf Saturday. The host are second in the Southern Zone table with 17 points, one point ahead of Faith Ladies and six behind leaders Hasaacas Ladies. Their previous meeting in the first round of the season ended 1-1 draw at the McDan La Town Park. Comfort Yeboah gave Berry Ladies the lead in just 4 minutes into the game before Emmanuella Johnson scored a second half equalizer in the 70th minute. Berry Ladies will go into the game hoping to continue their dominance over their visitors, while Faith Ladies aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the League.

HASAACAS LADIES VRS SEA LIONS

Leaders Hasaacas Ladies will host bottom placed Sea Lions at the Sekondi Gyandu Park on Saturday. Hasaacas Ladies were unbeaten in the first round and will hope to continue the run to maintain their place at the top of the table. Sea Lions who returned to the top flight this season, are yet to win a game having lost seven and drawn two of their games in the first round of the campaign. Hasaacas Ladies will go into this match hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table as Sea Lions try to push for an upset to set their season on track after grabbing only 2 points from a possible 27.

LADYSTRIKERS VRS ESSIAM SOCRATES

Ladystrikers begin the second round of the 2023/24 Women's Premier League with a home fixture against their regional rivals Essiam Socrates Ladies. Strikers begin the second round with 9 points, just one point above Socrates who are second from bottom. The home side will seek to pick the maximum points even though they drew against Socrates in the first-round clash at the Mankessim. Socrates on the other hand will look to fight for the points to brighten their chances in maintain their status.

SOCCER INTELLECTUALS VRS JONINA LADIES

Soccer Intellectuals will welcome newcomers Jonina Ladies at the Aduyaw Assasan Park at Ejumako. Intellectuals handed Jonina their first defeat in the elite league in the season opener at their own backyard, Anti Eku Park. Whilst Jonina will be seeking revenge, the host will be eying the double over their opponent to improve their placing in the standings. Jonina Ladies will be missing the services of their leading scorer Agnes Yeboah who is on national duty with the Black Princesses in France. Intellectuals sit sixth in the table with 12 points whereas Jonina are 8th with 8 points – 4 points behind their host. The game is anticipated to be a fierce one but Soccer Intellectuals have a slight edge with their home fans behind them.

ARMY LADIES VRS POLICE LADIES

Army Ladies will take on Police Ladies in the service derby at the Mats Park in Teshie. Army Ladies are having a good season so as they lie third in the southern zone table with 16 points after nine matches. Police Ladies will hope to win this match to avenge the 3:2 loss in the first round of the season. With the three points and bragging right up for grabs, both teams are gearing up for what would be a crucial encounter.