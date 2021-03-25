1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah maybe looking for a new club very soon in the summer as his current side Besiktas are not keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined the Turkish giants at the start of the season on season long loan deal from Kayserispor.

Mensah started his Besiktas career in blistering form but was not able to keep up with his early season form as he has struggled for the Black and whites.

According to media reports in Turkey Besiktas will cut their losses on the Ghana midfielder as they will pass on the 4.5 million Euros that will be needed to buy him on a permanent basis.

The Ghanaian player was very much in demand in the summer before Besiktas beat off competition from several clubs in Turkey to sign the creative midfielder.

The former Atletico Madrid man has netted four goals in 27 league matches this campaign. He last played for the Black Stars in late 2020 and announced a break from the national side.