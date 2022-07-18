1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey is attracting a lot of interest from Turkish side Besiktas this summer.

Besiktas are ready to offer the 29-year-old defender a 2 million euros pay per year in an attempt to snatch from the grasp of the foxes.

Amartey's contract expires at the end of June 2023, but the English Premier League side is yet to open contract renewal talks with the defender.

The Ghanaian was an ever-present in the Leicester City defense last season and played a vital role in their run in the Europe League before they dropped into the Europa Conference League before they were eliminated by eventual winners AS Roma.

With the huge injuries Leicester suffered last season (particularly in defence), Amartey rose to the demands of his side.

He moved above Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard in the pecking order. He’s been 'Mr Consistent' and become a strong backbone of this Foxes side this season.

Daniel Amartey made a combined total of 40 matches scoring one goal the whole of the season across all competitions a far cry from last season where he was overlooked for much of the campaign.

The defender was integral for the Black Stars as Ghana beat Nigeria to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He joined Leicester City in 2016 from Danish side FC Copenhagen and has since become a key asset.