Turkish side Besiktas have decided to part ways with Kevin Prince Boateng at the end of his six months loan deal despite the player willing to stay.

The decisions a huge shake up being implemented by the club which will to let go some of their big names due to financial difficulties amid the Covid-19 pandemic

The Ghanaian had opted to continue with his career at Besiktas and had urged the Turkish side to go into agreement with Fiorentina, who rightfully own the signature.

But Besiktas, who have been hit by a huge economic blow due to the Corona virus pandemic, have dropped their interest in the Ghanaian beyond his loan deal that ends in June 30.

The black and white team do not plan to keep the 33-year-old and other senior players at the end of the season.

There are hot developments in Beşiktaş. One last minute came to Boateng after the German goalkeeper Loris Karius's contract was terminated.

Head coach of the side, Sergen Yalçın had equally opted to make Boateng's deal permanent but according to the news in BeIn Sports, keeping the player comes with a huge financial burden.

He currently values at 3.20 euros after his 1m euro move to Fiorentina in 2019.

The 33-year-old footballer was hired from the Italian Serie A team Fiorentina during the break.

Boateng had grown to become a strong brand in the Besiktas team but